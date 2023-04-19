'Bigotry Won't Be Tolerated': Madhya Pradesh To Review Madrasas

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took the decision at a meeting to review law and order situation

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh today ordered a review of illegal madrasas and institutions where "fanaticism in taught", stressing that "bigotry will not be tolerated".

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted about the decision after a meeting at his residence to review the state's law and order situation. The meeting was also attended by state Home Minister Narottam Mishra and senior officials.

"Illegal madrasas and institutions in Madhya Pradesh where fanaticism is taught will be reviewed. Bigotry and extremism will not be tolerated," the Chief Minister tweeted.

मध्यप्रदेश में अवैध मदरसे, संस्थान; जहाँ कट्टरता का पाठ पढ़ाया जा रहा है, उसका रिव्यू किया जायेगा।



कट्टरता और अतिवाद बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जायेगा। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 19, 2023

Last year too, the state government had said it would conduct a survey of madrasas in the state to check whether students are being radicalised at these centres.

This had come after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) received complaints that objectionable religious content was being taught at some madrasas in at least two districts -- Vidisha and Datia. The commission had also taken note of reports that Hindu children from underprivileged families had ended up at the madrasas.

At the review meeting today, Chief Minister Chouhan also flagged online gambling as a major problem.

"The present Gambling Act in Madhya Pradesh is of 1876, it does not have any provisions against online gambling. We have decided to enact the Madhya Pradesh Gambling Act, 2023, to replace the existing Act," he told reporters.

The state police has the potential to make Madhya Pradesh the number one state in the country in law and order, Mr Chouhan said.