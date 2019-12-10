Madhya Pradesh Sex Scandal Comes Under Income Tax Scanner, Information Sought

Five women and a man were arrested in connection with the sex scandal.

The Income Tax department has sought details of illegal properties identified through the course of an investigation into a high-profile sex scandal busted in Madhya Pradesh in September.

According to sources, the department has requested the special investigation team to share information on the undisclosed income of those arrested or blackmailed in the case. Incidentally, even the Enforcement Directorate has reportedly approached the probe team to find out more about the financial dealings of the individuals concerned.

A reminder was sent by the Income Tax department to the special investigation team recently, after an initial request went unanswered.

Five women and a man were arrested in connection with the sex scandal across Indore and Bhopal on September 18. Investigations revealed that the accused had enticed many influential people, including politicians, top bureaucrats, businessmen and senior policemen, into sexual trysts before blackmailing them into giving away money as well as major government projects to overseas and domestic "clients". In one such incident, a factory owned by one of the accused in the Madhya Pradesh sex scandal had allegedly received a contract from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India in 2018.

Last heard, the special investigation team was trying to trace the money trail of the five accused in the case as well as their travel history over the last few years. According to police, one of them even undertook trips to Nepal, Dubai and an European country. On the Nepal trip, she was allegedly accompanied by a former minister.