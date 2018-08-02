'Madhya Pradesh Roads No Less Than US': Shivraj Singh Chouhan Repeats

Shivraj Singh Chouhan at 'Jan Ashirvad Yatra' in Shahdol.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, who was ridiculed on social media last year for saying roads back home were much better than those in the US, has said it again. In a public meeting on Wednesday, the chief minister said that after Bharatiya Janata Party came into power, the state got more electricity and better roads, which are no less than the roads of the United States. He also took potshots at the Congress party for making Madhya Pradesh a "Bimaru" or "ailing" state.

"When I went to United States and said, "Dear Americans, you must have made roads, but we have made better roads than you", Congress criticised me. I want to say again that our roads are no less than the US," Mr Chouhan said while addressing a rally Shahdol as part of his 'Jan Ashirvad Yatra'.

"We have made 1.5 lakh kilometer roads in Madhya Pradesh. Congress gave 1,900 MW electricity, but today we are giving 18,000 MW electricity. Madhya Pradesh has become power surplus state today," he said.

Criticizing the Congress, Mr Chouhan said that people in Congress say that they don't need to go to people to seek blessings as the people will themselves come to them. "Congress should not humiliate the people as there is nobody above them," he said.

"Madhya Pradesh is my temple and people living here are my god. I am the priest of the state people," the Chief Minister added.

In October last year, the Chief Minister, while speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, had said, "When I got down at the Washington Airport and travelled on roads, I felt the roads in Madhya Pradesh are better than the United States."

Soon after, 'MP Roads' became the top trending topic on Twitter and a 2016 photo of Mr Chouhan being carried across a flooded road was circulated. Posting hilarious pics and memes, many put up photos of beautiful highways, claiming them to be from Madhya Pradesh.



The Madhya Pradesh government had to release a series of photographs to counter the ridicule and back his words.