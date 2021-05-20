In Madhya Pradesh, A Hand Cart Used To Take 70-Year-Old's Body For Cremation

The relatives took the body to the cremation ground, about two kilometres away, on a hand cart

The body of a 70-year-old man, who died after prolonged illness in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh, was taken to the cremation ground today on a hand cart after his relatives failed to arrange a vehicle from the administration.

Balwant Sen, a resident of Kurai area in Barghat Assembly segment, died yesterday. His relatives said they approached the community health centre for a hearse van, but in vain.

Eventually, they had to put the body on a hand cart and take it to the cremation ground, about two kilometres away.

The local authorities could not be reached for a comment.

In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, a relative is heard urging the administration to make necessary arrangements to avoid a repeat of such incidents.

The episode has yet again raised questions regarding the role of authorities despite the Madhya Pradesh government's repeated claims of providing all services to residents in rural areas.

Earlier this month, in Singrauli district, a man was forced to carry his daughter's body on a cot to get a post-mortem conducted.

The 16-year-old had died by suicide on May 5. The police asked the family to take the body for an autopsy some 35 km away.

Dhirapati Singh Gond, the girl's father, could not hire a vehicle owing to financial constraints. He said the local authorities did not provide them with any means of transport.

Mr Gond and other villagers then wrapped the body in a blanket, tied it to a cot and then set out for the hospital where the autopsy was to be conducted. They reached there after walking for seven hours.