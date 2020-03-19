Amid Crisis, Kamal Nath Okays Formation Of 3 Districts, Cabinet Minister Status To 7 Leaders

Kamal Nath's cabinet gave in-principal approval for the formation of three districts.

In what appeared to be an attempt to strengthen his party flock amid the ongoing political crisis, Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in a span of just four days, has approved the formation of three new districts in the state and accorded cabinet minister status to seven party leaders.

The state cabinet, chaired by the Chief Minister, met for the second time in four days on Wednesday and gave in-principal approval for the formation of Nagada, Maihar and Chachora districts.

The formation of Chachora is seen as an attempt to pacify Digvijaya Singh's brother and Congress MLA Lakshman Singh, who has been unhappy over not being included in the state cabinet.

Lakshman Singh has been demanding the formation of the district for a long time.

Similarly, formation of Maihar is seen as an attempt to woo BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi, who was earlier with the Congress and is seen among the leaders who may switch sides in the ongoing rumble.



The Kamal Nath government has also accorded the cabinet minister status to seven leaders and minister of state status to nine party leaders.

On Sunday, Congress leaders Ramu Tekam and Rashid Sohail Siddiqui were appointed as the members of state Public Service Commission (MPPSC).

On Monday, state Congress media in-charge Shobha Oza was appointed as the Chairperson of Women Commission, former MP Anand Ahirwar has been appointed as the Chairman of State Commission for Scheduled Caste, while senior leader Abhay Tiwari has been given the charge of State Youth Commission.

Further, state Congress spokesperson JP Dhanopiya was appointed as chairman of State OBC Commission on Tuesday.

All these posts carry fixed three-year term and once appointed, the incumbent cannot be changed even on change of regime in the state.

The resignation by 22 MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit Congress and shifted to the BJP last week, has triggered a huge crisis for the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government, which had a wafer-thin majority in the assembly.