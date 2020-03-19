In Crisis Mode, Kamal Nath Tells NDTV Of "Secret Talks" With Rebel MLAs

Kamal Nath said Jyotiraditya Scindia's switch was shocking, but not entirely unexpected.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath today said he was in "secret talks" with rebel Congress MLAs who threaten his government and was confident of retaining his majority. "If they were brainwashed, they would not have called me," Kamal Nath told NDTV, ruling out the possibility of his predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning to power with the support of the rebels.

"I will not be bowled by Shivraj-ji's googly. His googly will be a wide," said the Chief Minister, pointedly using cricket metaphor a day after Shivraj Singh Chouhan was seen in photos playing the game.

Kamal Nath's 15-month-old government is on the verge of crashing after 22 Congress MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia flew to Bengaluru last Monday and resigned as the four-time Congress MP crossed over to the BJP.

Jyotiraditya Scindia's switch was shocking, but not entirely unexpected after months of bickering between him, Kamal Nath and another Congress veteran, Digvijaya Singh, in Madhya Pradesh.

"I never thought he (Jyotiraditya Scindia) would leave, but everyone decides their own future and he chose his," Kamal Nath said.

On reports that Mr Scindia was upset at being denied any post, including that of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief, he tossed the subject towards the party's Delhi leadership and said: "I couldn't have made him the chief. This decision is taken in Delhi. Why he was unhappy, our leaders in Delhi will answer."

Only time would tell what Mr Scindia wanted, added Kamal Nath.