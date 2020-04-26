Madhya Pradesh Cop Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Arresting Accused

MP COVID-19 Cases: Cops who came in contact with the accused had gone into quarantine. (Representational)

A police official in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh has tested positive for coronavirus after he went with a team to arrest a patient, charged under the National Security Act (NSA), from the neighbouring Narsinghpur district.

On April 20, a team of police officials arrested the man, who had contracted COVID-19 and escaped from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Hospital in Jabalpur a day before.

The man, identified as Javed Khan, along with three others, was arrested and charged under the NSA for attacking a constable in Indore on April 7. He and one more accused were shifted to a jail in Jabalpur, while the other two were sent to a jail in Satna. Three of the accused, including Javed Khan, later tested positive for coronavirus.

Javed Khan was admitted to Jabalpur's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College on April 11 from where he escaped on April 19. He took a lift on a truck from the outskirts of Jabalpur and reached Narsinghpur from where he was trying to flee to Indore on a motorcycle. But the police foiled his escape plan and arrested him at a check post.

Jabalpur collector Bharat Yadav said the police officials who came in contact with the accused soon went into quarantine out of which one 2017 batch IPS official tested positive for the coronavirus, while others have tested negative.

