Cops Make Men Do Sit-Ups For Allegedly Harassing Women. Video

"The two were catcalling women passing by and made it difficult for them to step out of their houses," lady constable Manisha said.

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh:

Two men were made to do sit-ups for allegedly sexually harassing women on streets in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas on Saturday.

"The two were catcalling women passing by and made it difficult for them to step out of their houses," lady constable Manisha said."We had to do this to set an example that such behavior towards women will not be tolerated. We also took out their public procession," she added.

The men allegedly misbehaved with the lady police constable as well.

Last month, two persons, who allegedly attacked the police on October 18, were arrested and made to do sit-ups in public in the Banganga area.

