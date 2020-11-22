Cops Make Men Do Sit-Ups For Allegedly Harassing Women. Video

The two men allegedly misbehaved with the lady police constable as well.

Two men were made to do sit-ups for allegedly sexually harassing women on streets in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas on Saturday.

"The two were catcalling women passing by and made it difficult for them to step out of their houses," lady constable Manisha said."We had to do this to set an example that such behavior towards women will not be tolerated. We also took out their public procession," she added.

#WATCH: Police make two persons do squats in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas for allegedly sexually harassing women on streets. (21.11.2020) pic.twitter.com/hNFGZ1J8U4 — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2020

Last month, two persons, who allegedly attacked the police on October 18, were arrested and made to do sit-ups in public in the Banganga area.