Madhya Pradesh hasn't registered any cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant yet.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today announced that night curfew will be brought back across the state from 11 pm to 5 am amid fears of a surge in Covid cases as Omicron cases rise across the country. Madhya Pradesh, however, hasn't registered any cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant yet.