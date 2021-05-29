Watch: Men Go For Bath In Madhya Pradesh River, End Up Doing Sit-Ups

The incident reportedly took place at the Narmada Ghat in Maheshwar, the tourism town of Khargone.

Local residents who went to take bath in Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh were made to do sit-ups by the police as punishment for violating the curfew imposed to control the coronavirus infections in the state.

A video of the incident shows a group of them doing sit-ups near the banks of the river in Khargone district, about 300 km from state capital Bhopal. A few policemen holding sticks are seen nearby as the violators undergo the punishment.

The incident - which has been widely shared on social media - reportedly took place at the Narmada Ghat of Maheshwar, the tourism town of Khargone.

Coronavirus curfew has also been imposed in Khargone district and police are strictly dealing with those who violate the lockdown.

The restrictions will remain in force till June 1 after which they will be eased gradually under the unlocking process, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said.

While public events, including political rallies, will remain banned, marriages will be allowed but with a cap of 10 people and those who participate should be tested for COVID-19. The ongoing ban on the assembly of five or more persons at one place will remain in place, Mr Chouhan said.

Seven districts, including Bhopal and Indore, may not get any relaxation as they continue to have a high positivity rate, he added.

The Covid caseload in Madhya Pradesh has reached 7,75,709 with 1,854 cases being reported on Friday. About 7,891 have died due to virus so far.

The state has an active caseload of 34,332, with Indore and Bhopal accounting for 5,974 and 7,859 of them respectively.