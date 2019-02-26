'Opium-Addicted' Parrots Affecting Poppy Cultivation In Madhya Pradesh

"One poppy flower gives around 20-25 grams of opium, say farmers.

While scattered rainfall has been affecting poppy cultivation in Madhya Pradesh, the parrots have added to the farmers' woes. The farmers claim they are incurring massive losses due to a group of "opium-addicted" parrots.

Farmers of Neemuch district say that parrot which feed on poppy plants have reduced the final product. Their efforts to reach out to the authorities or use loud speakers have also failed.

Nandkishore, an opium cultivator, has said their multiple requests to the district officials have not been heard.

"One poppy flower gives around 20-25 grams of opium. But a large group of parrots feed on these plants around 30-40 times a day and some even fly away with poppy pods. This affects the produce," he said.

Nandkishore said opium-addicted parrots have turned into a nuisance. "We are already suffering because of uneven rain, and now this. Nobody is listening to our problems. Who will compensate for our losses?" he asked.

To restrict the parrots, the cultivators are forced to guard their fields during the day and throughout the night.

"We have tried making loud sounds and even use firecrackers to scare the birds. But nothing has helped," the farmer added.