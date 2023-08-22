Timely Action By Cops Saves Man Who Posted Selfie With Noose Around Neck

The police stopped a man from dying by suicide (Representational)

Prompt action by the Cyber Police saved the life of a 25-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district who posted a selfie with a noose around his neck and expressed suicidal thoughts on social media, an officer said on Monday.

The police received an emergency alert from Meta, the owner of Instagram, late Sunday night about the post, said police officer Jitendra Singh.

Mr Singh is the nodal officer of the MP Cyber Police unit which works to prevent suicides based on alerts received from social media platforms.

"We received an emergency alert from Meta late Sunday night stating that a man had posted a selfie on Instagram with a noose around his neck. He also posted suicidal thoughts. After technical investigation, it was found that the man is a resident of the rural area in Morena district," he said.

With the help of the Morena police, the man was counselled and prevented from dying by suicide, Mr Singh said.

"We came to know that the man was under stress for several days due to family issues," he said.

The state cyber police had saved the life of a woman from Singrauli a few days back who had also shared similar posts on social media, he added.

