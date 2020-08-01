Woman Complains Of Filthy Toilets To Minister. He Cleans It Himself

Pradyuman Singh Tomar on Friday cleaned the toilets of the commissioner office.

Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar on Friday cleaned the toilets of the commissioner office in Gwalior during a visit after a woman staffer complained about filthy washrooms.

Mr Tomar asked local body officials to provide him cleaning material after which he, along with civic conservancy staff, got down to cleaning the toilets, eye witnesses said.

Later, Mr Singh told reporters dirty toilets cause difficulties to all, especially women.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi to MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan make continuous efforts to ensure cleanliness. Offices should be clean," he said, adding officials have been directed to ensure toilets etc are always clean and usable.

Mr Tomar had joined the BJP from the Congress in March.