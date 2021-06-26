'Grow Something Else': Madhya Pradesh Minister On Soybean Seed Crisis

India imports nearly two-thirds of its edible oil demand (Representational)

In Madhya Pradesh, the largest soybean producer in the country, farmers are facing an acute crisis of seeds. Kharif season has begun but soybean seeds are either not available or selling at exorbitant prices (between Rs 10,000-Rs 12,000 per quintal). Instead of helping them get seeds, the state Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel has advised them not to grow the "loss-making" crop.



"Soybean is a loss-making deal. The seeds are not available because of crop failure last year. If a farmer procures seed at a cost of Rs 10,000 a quintal, what would be the cost of production. It is going to be a loss-making product. That's why I am suggesting farmers to grow some other crops," he said.



He also said the quality of soybean seed has been declining because of bumper production.



India imports nearly two-thirds of its edible oil demand. Experts say state governments should be talking about self-reliance in oilseeds, not switching to other crops.



Farmer leader Kedar Sirohi, former member of Agriculture Advisory Council, Madhya Pradesh, said India consumes around 23-24 million metric tonnes of edible oil every year, whereas the production is only 9 million, which is why the central government is trying to increase production of oil seeds. "Such statement coming from the agriculture minister of Madhya Pradesh is shocking," he said.



If the quality of the seeds is declining, why can't the government develop better quality at agricultural universities, he said. "The government should make good quality seeds available to the farmers. I doubt they are planning to introduce GM seeds in Madhya Pradesh."



In the current Kharif season, the government has set a target of sowing soybean in 63 lakh 74 thousand hectare. The seed replacement rate in the state is about 32 per cent; accordingly, 16 lakh quintal of seeds is required.



The government had realised the demand would increase this year. It banned the sale of soybean seeds to other states in April, but the restrictions were lifted after the Centre's intervention.



Lokesh Patidar, who owns 5 acres of land in Khargaon district, said: "We are suffering from the past two months. I used to sow soybeans but this year I don't have seeds. In the market, the seeds are available at Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per tonne, which I can't afford; we will suffer huge losses if we buy the same from the open market. The state government says there is no shortage of seeds, but we are running from pillar to post".



Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra constitute almost 89 percent of the country's soybean production.