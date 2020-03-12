Ready To 'Jump Into Well' For Jyotiraditya Scindia: Madhya Pradesh Minister Imarti Devi

Imarti Devi welcomed the former Congress leader's decision to join the BJP (File)

Madhya Pradesh minister and rebel Congress MLA Imarti Devi on Wednesday reaffirmed her loyalty to Jyotiraditya Scindia, who has joined the BJP, and said she will always stand alongside him "even if I had to jump into a well".

Imarti Devi welcomed the former Congress leader's decision to join the BJP.

The MP minister said she will accompany Mr Scindia wherever he goes.

"If Maharaj (Mr Scindia) asks me or I myself feel that I need to jump into a well then I will do so for Maharaj," Imarti Devi said.

"We all are in Bengaluru out of our own wish and with the blessings of Shrimant (Mr Scindia). It is a good decision (to join BJP) and if he is taking us to any place or our Maharaj says or I myself feel the need to fall into a well then I will do so and will remain with him," she added.

Mr Scindia,49, who joined the BJP in Delhi in the presence of party president JP Nadda, is likely to arrive here on Thursday.

Imarti Devi alleged that Chief Minister Kamal Nath had neglected Mr Scindia.

Mr Scindia and his supporting ministers and MLAs did not suffer such humiliation even during the BJP rule, she claimed.

"I was an MLA for 10 years during the BJP rule, but never faced such a bad situation which I am facing under Kamal Nath," she said.

19 Congress MLAs, including six ministers, are in Bengaluru, while three others (Bisahulal Singh, Aidal Singh Kansana and Manoj Choudhary) are in other places. All of them have resigned from the assembly in support of Ms Scindia, pushing the Kamal Nath government in deep crisis.