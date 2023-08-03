Madhya Pradesh Man Spots Wife With Her Lover, Hacks Them To Death With Axe: Police

The police are looking for the accused who is on the run (Representational)

A 35-year-old man allegedly hacked his wife and her lover to death with an axe after he saw them together in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, a police official said. The accused is on the run, they added.

Efforts are on to arrest the accused, who has been identified as Murai Baghel, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Vivek Kumar Sharma told news agency PTI.

"The incident took place in Semri village, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters. The victims were found lying dead in a pool of blood. Murai Baghel killed them with an axe after spotting them together," Mr Sharma said.

Further probe is underway, he added.