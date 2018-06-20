Man In Madhya Pradesh Sentenced To Death For Rape, Murder Of 9-Year-Old Girl The Madhya Pradesh Assembly had last December unanimously passed a Bill awarding death penalty to those found guilty of raping girls below 12 years of age.

Police said the man took the girl to his hut where he raped and killed her. (Representational) Sagar: A court in Sagar Madhya Pradesh on Tueday sentenced a 21-year-old man to death for raping and killing a nine-year-old girl last year. Additional Sessions Judge Suman Shrivastava awarded death penalty to the Sunil Adivasi after holding him guilty of the child's rape and murder, said Additional Public Prosecutor Balbir Singh Thakur.



The Madhya Pradesh Assembly had last December unanimously passed a Bill awarding death penalty to those found guilty of raping girls below 12 years of age. The incident took place on April 13, 2017 when the girl had gone to a forest near her village Ujnet under Bandri police station to collect mahua seeds, Mr Thakur said.



He said Sunil Adivasi took the girl to his hut where he raped and killed her.



