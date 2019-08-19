Madhya Pradesh Man Runs 100 Meters In 11 Seconds, Gets Government Support

Rameshwar Gurjar is a native of Sikandarpur-Narwar in Shivpuri of Gwalior-Chambal region

A man from Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, has got government support after a video of him running barefoot for 100 metres in 11 seconds on the road went viral over the internet.

Rameshwar Gurjar has been called by the sports minister of Madhya Pradesh for a "speed test" at TT Nagar stadium in Bhopal.

"I was looking out for my lost buffaloes when I got the call from the sports minister. I had seen Usain Bolt on TV and I used to think why Indians cant break his record, I am hopeful of breaking it after getting facilities and proper training," Mr Rameshwar Gurjar said.

Former Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also tweeted the video of Mr Rameshwar's barefoot sprint and asked Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to extend support to the aspiring athlete to advance his skills.

India is blessed with talented individuals. Provided with right opportunity & right platform, they'll come out with flying colours to create history!



Urge @IndiaSports Min. @KirenRijiju ji to extend support to this aspiring athlete to advance his skills!



Thanks to @govindtimes. pic.twitter.com/ZlTAnSf6WO — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 16, 2019

Mr Rijiju responded to Mr Chouhan's tweet saying: "Please ask someone to bring him to me. I'll arrange to put him at an athletic academy."

A native of Sikandarpur-Narwar in Shivpuri district of Gwalior-Chambal region, Mr Rameshwar arrived in Bhopal on Saturday morning.

State sports minister Jeetu Patwari said: "He can be a national asset if given the right professional guidance, he's now in Bhopal, where in the coming days, seasoned coaches will first test his talent. In future, he could be enrolled at the same academy and trained by best coaches."

