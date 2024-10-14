Viral: DJ, Drums As Tea Seller Celebrates New Bike In Madhya Pradesh

Murari financed the bike from a local showroom, paying ₹20,000 upfront.

In an unusual and headline-grabbing incident from Shivpuri, a tea seller financed a bike and paid a ₹20,000 down payment, but the real buzz came from how he celebrated bringing it home. Instead of quietly riding the bike back, he organised a lavish procession, spending a staggering ₹60,000 on a DJ, band, drums, and even a crane. The entire spectacle has taken social media by storm, with a video of the event going viral.

The tea seller, known locally as "Murari Chai Wala", has become the talk of the town, with people sharing and commenting on his extravagant celebration. This isn't the first time Murari has grabbed attention—three years ago, he made headlines for celebrating similarly after financing a mobile phone.

Murari financed the bike from a local showroom, paying ₹20,000 upfront and agreeing to pay the rest in installments through an EMI plan. However, he decided to spend three times that amount on a grand procession that shocked everyone.

Murari defends his actions, saying he does it all for the happiness of his children. "Even today, I took my moped home singing and dancing," he said, adding that he likes celebrating such milestones.

However, his celebration was cut short by the local police, who seized the DJ system he had arranged. The authorities took action because Murari hadn't obtained the necessary permissions to hold the procession on public roads. Despite the police intervention, Murari's antics have become the talk of the town and continue to trend on social media.

