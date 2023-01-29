'Arrange Daughter's Wedding In Rs 1 Crore': Man Before Shooting Self

"We are probing from all angles," the police said.

A leading textile businessman died by suicide after allegedly killing his wife in Madhya Pradesh's Panna on Saturday. The news has caused a stir in the entire city as police recovered a disturbing suicide note from the spot. The bodies were found with gunshot wounds. Police also found a suicide note from the spot, on the basis of which they have started an investigation. Sanjay Seth, the businessman, was a devotee of Bageshwar Dham. In his suicide note. He said, "Guruji, forgive me. If I get another birth, I will get it only as your staunch devotee."

Sanjay Seth recorded a video before the incident, in which he is seen crying and naming those who he said did not repay money they borrowed from him. "Please return my money for the sake of my children, my daughter's marriage. Organise her wedding in Rs 50 lakh to 1 crore, my daughter has money in her account -- Rs 29 lakh is kept in the locker. My wife and I are both going away, unable to live... There is a lot of jewellery for the daughter... My children, excuse me," he said.

Sanjay Seth lived with his wife Meenu in Kishoreganj area in the heart of the city. Both Sanjay and Meenu were in the room on the second floor of the house at the time of the incident. On hearing gunshots, other family members reached upstairs. The woman had already died, but Sanjay was still breathing. He too later died, before the family members could take him to the hospital.

Panna Superintendent of Police Dharamraj Meena said that, prima facie, the matter appears to be of a domestic dispute. "It is a very sad incident, our investigation is going on. At present, it doesn't look like any outsider was involved, the couple were alone in that room. We are probing from all angles," he added.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)