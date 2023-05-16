Madhya Pradesh Man Kills Son From 1st Marriage After Fight With 2nd Wife

After committing the crime, the man fled on a motorcycle, police said. (Representational)

A 26-year-old man allegedly strangled his seven-year-old son to death following a dispute with his second wife in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Monday, police said.

The boy was the son of the first wife of the accused who had died six years ago, an officer said.

After committing the crime in Tejaji Nagar area, he fled on a motorcycle, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ashish Patel said.

"His second wife was adamant that she would not keep the son born to his first wife with her. She was not willing to return to his house from her maternal home in Rajgarh due to this dispute," Patel said.

A hunt is on to arrest the man, the ACP said.

