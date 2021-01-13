Madhya Pradesh Man Digs Well At Home In 15 Days To Ease Wife's Water Woe

The man dug a 31-feet-deep and 6-feet-wide well in just 15 days inside his home (Representational)

Concerned about his wife having to fetch water daily from a hand-pump half-a-km away from their home in Madhya Pradesh's Guna, a poor labourer has dug a well in his own house in just a fortnight.

The district administration has lauded the man's efforts and decided to extend the benefits of some government schemes to him for make his life better.

46-year-old Bharat Singh had been worried about his wife travelling all the way to the hand-pump for the daily needs of his family of four.

One day, after being unable to get water due to a fault in the machine, his wife returned home dejected and complained to him about it.

Mr Singh later told his wife that he will dig a well for her in the house, but she laughed at the idea, the labourer told news agency PTI.

He then took it up as a challenge and to everyone's surprise, dug a 31-feet-deep and 6-feet-wide well in just 15 days about two months back.

The well not only provides enough water for the daily needs of his family, which includes his aged mother, but also helps in irrigating their small tract of land where the family grows crops for their consumption, he said.

Mr Singh, who lives in a hutment, said though he belongs to the Other Backward Classes and BPL (below poverty line) category, he had been unable to get a ration card for his family despite several efforts.

Guna Collector Kumar Purshottam appreciated Mr Singh's gesture towards his wife and directed officials of the zilla panchayat to provide benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna and various other government schemes to him for the betterment of his life, a panchayat official said.

