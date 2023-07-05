Madhya Pradesh Man Arrested Over Video Of Him Peeing On Tribal

The victim, however, dismissed the viral video as fake.

Pravesh Shukla, who was caught on camera urinating on another man in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested late last night, police said.

In a viral video, Shukla was seen in an inebriated state, smoking a cigarette while urinating on a tribal man sitting on the ground. The video triggered a political row in the state, prompting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to order a case under the stringent National Security Act against him.

According to the police, Shukla, who kept hopping from one place to another trying to avoid an arrest, was caught at 2 am and placed under interrogation. A case has been registered against him under the National Security Act, SC/ST Act, and other sections of the Indian Penal Code. As part of the investigation, Shukla's wife and parents were also questioned.

The victim, 36-year-old Dasmat Ravat from Karaundi, when brought in for questioning by the police dismissed the viral video as fake.

Mr Ravat had prepared an affidavit stating that the video is fake and was created to frame Shukla in a false case. However, sources say that the affidavit was allegedly prepared under duress and has not yet been submitted to any authorities.

Shukla's alleged links with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have further emboldened the opposition Congress who claimed that the shocking incident is a symptom of a wider problem of violence against tribal people in Madhya Pradesh.

"A video of atrocity of (a man) urinating on a tribal youth from Sidhi district of the state has surfaced. There is no place for such a heinous act with the youth of the tribal community in civilised society," said former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

"This incident has put entire Madhya Pradesh to shame....strictest punishment should be given to the guilty person and atrocities on tribals in Madhya Pradesh should be stopped," he added.

Photos of the accused with BJP MLA from Sidhi Kedarnath Shukla and Rajendra Shukla, a BJP MLA from Rewa, have surfaced on social media, however, the party categorically denied any association with him.

"I know him because he is from my constituency, but he is not my representative or a BJP worker," said Kedarnath Shukla.

