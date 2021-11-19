"Those Who Drink Don't Lie": Madhya Pradesh Official On Vaccination Rule

"He does not need to show a certificate. The customer can tell if he has got both the doses (of the vaccine) or not," the official is heard saying in a video that triggered amusing reactions on social media.

'Those Who Drink Don't Lie': Madhya Pradesh Official On Vaccination Rule

Khandwa District Excise officer RP Kirar told reporters about the new rule and its enforcement.

Bhopal:

Amid the fight against coronavirus, vaccination certificates have become mandatory for travel and visiting public places in several parts of the country over the past few months. Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, about 230 km from state capital Bhopal, has also seen a new rule - liquor shops are selling alcohol only to those who're fully vaccinated. But, a government official says, they "don't need to show vaccine certificates, they can just tell if they've got both doses or not... because those who drink don't lie".

"Targetting a huge vaccination coverage, the administration wanted to spread awareness among the locals. Taking the same vision forward, we enforced a rule - 'only those who are fully vaccinated will be able to buy alcohol'. Shops have put up a board outside to let people know about this,"  Khandwa District Excise officer RP Kirar told reporters on Thursday. 

Asked about the verification process, the official gave a bizarre reply: "Yeh to uski imandaari se hi wo bolega (The buyer will tell that honestly). It's our personal experience that those who drink don't lie."

"He does not need to show a certificate. The customer can tell if he has got both the doses (of the vaccine) or not," the official is heard saying in a video that triggered amusing reactions on social media. 

"Tell me you drink and I'll believe, because those who drink alcohol they only say the truth, they don't lie," wrote a user. 

Another user wrote: "Those who drink don't lie. What a logic!" 

"Lie detector. Science is winning. Just get a jab (sic)," a tweet in response to the remark read. 

Madhya Pradesh has so far given 7.88 crore vaccine doses (5.05 crore-plus first doses and 2.82 crore-plus second doses) across 52 districts. 

The Khandwa district has administered 13.86 lakh-plus vaccine doses so far.