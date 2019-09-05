Madhya Pradesh Judge Confined, Tortured At His House Claims BJP Leader

Kailash Vijayvargiya did not specify when the incident took place.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday claimed that a sessions court judge, Surendra Sharma, was confined and tortured inside his own residence in Umariya district.

"Who confined and tortured sessions judge of Umaria in Madhya Pradesh, Surendra Sharma? Even ''judges'' who are the keepers of the judiciary, one of the three pillars of democracy, are no longer safe!" he wrote on Twitter.

However, the BJP leader did not specify when the incident took place.

Mr Vijayvargiya alleged that anarchy prevailed under Chief Minister Kamal Nath's rule in the state.

"Kamal Nath ji, who is responsible for this anarchy under your rule?" he asked.

