Madhya Pradesh BJP Leader Injured In Stabbing, 3 Arrested: Cops

A Jabalpur-based BJP leader, who is also an anti-drug crusader, sustained grievous wound after he was stabbed by three men here apparently over an old enmity, police said on Monday.

The condition of BJP leader Mangal Siddique (42) was out of danger and all three accused were arrested on Monday, Adhartal Police Station in-charge Vijay Kumar Vishwakarma told PTI.

The incident took place around midnight on Sunday under the Adhartal Police Station area of Jabalpur city, Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The three alleged accused, identified as Wasim Ali, Wasim Bangar and Monu Ansari, aged between 30 to 35 years, were arrested hours after the attack, in which Mr Siddique suffered injury near his throat, Mr Vishwakarma said.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital from where he was moved to Jabalpur-based Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment, he said.

The police officer said it appears the attack was the result of an old enmity, but a probe is being held from all angles.

"We are grilling the accused and investigating the case from all angles," Mr Vishwakarma said.

The accused were charged under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code related to attempt to murder, he said.

Meanwhile, former Jabalpur city BJP president GS Thakur told reporters that Mr Siddique is an anti-drug crusader and had held protests in the city against illegal narcotics trade.

"He is our senior worker and a former mandal (sub-district administrative unit) president. Possibly, he was attacked due to his touch stance against drug peddlers," he said.

"This is an attack on people who raise their voice against illegal drug business. BJP workers are angry over the attack on Siddique," Mr Thakur added.

