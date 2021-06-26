Madhya Pradesh Inoculates Over 9.64 Lakh Beneficiaries Saturday

68 percent have been administered the first dose in Indore (File)

Madhya Pradesh today inoculated over 9.64 lakh beneficiaries against coronavirus, extending the state's cumulative vaccination coverage to over 1.97 crore.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said it is a good sign that fear and confusion around vaccinations have been removed in the state. People are now coming forward to get vaccinated, he said, adding, every effort will have to be made to ensure that all persons above 18 are vaccinated at the earliest in the state.

In Madhya Pradesh, 30 percent of the eligible population above the age of 18 has received their first dose of the vaccine.

68 percent have been administered the first dose in Indore, 60 percent in Bhopal, 44 percent in Shahdol and Ujjain, 41 percent in Jabalpur and 40 percent in Gwalior.

In the massive vaccination drive held between June 21 and June 25, 4,46,445 doses were administered in Indore, 2,60,633 in Bhopal, 1,94,028 in Ujjain and 1,69,191 in Jabalpur.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan issued instructions to ramp up vaccinations in Panna, Damoh, Jhabua, Mandla, Sidhi, Barwani, Chhindwara, Satna, Bhind, Tikamgarh, Khargone, Alirajpur, Anuppur, Chhatarpur, Morena and Agar districts of the state.

Madhya Pradesh announced the lifting of the Sunday Corona Curfew starting today as the state's daily cases showed a downward trend. The state reported 46 new cases of coronavirus and 25 deaths in 24 hours on Saturday and no new cases were reported by 35 districts. The number of active cases in the state has also dropped below 1,000. However, the night curfew will continue.