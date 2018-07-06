On Video: Petrol Pump Owner Ties Employee, Whips Him For Being Absent

Ignoring the employees' pleas, the pump owner and his friend continued to abuse and thrash him.

All India | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: July 06, 2018 13:39 IST
The pump owner beat the employee using a whip.

Hoshangabad: 

A mobile video clip has surfaced online from Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad where a petrol pump owner tied his employee to a pillar and beat him mercilessly using a whip for being absent from work for a few days.

"I met with an accident so didn't go to work for 5-6 days. Owner and his friend called me at the pump and beat me," the employee said.

Ignoring the employees' pleas, however, the pump owner and his friend continued to abuse and thrash him.

Watch the video here:

With the video as the evidence, the petrol pump owner and his friend have been arrested by the police.

(With Inputs From ANI)

