On Video: Petrol Pump Owner Ties Employee, Whips Him For Being Absent

A mobile video clip has surfaced online from Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad where a petrol pump owner tied his employee to a pillar and beat him mercilessly using a whip for being absent from work for a few days.

"I met with an accident so didn't go to work for 5-6 days. Owner and his friend called me at the pump and beat me," the employee said.

Ignoring the employees' pleas, however, the pump owner and his friend continued to abuse and thrash him.

With the video as the evidence, the petrol pump owner and his friend have been arrested by the police.



