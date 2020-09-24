Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Regrets 'I Don't Wear A Mask' Comment

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had made the remark on Wednesday. (File)

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who on Wednesday stoked controversy with his "I don't wear a mask" comment, today said he regretted making the remark.

"My statement on not wearing a mask appears to be a violation of law. It wasn't in line with sentiment of the Prime Minister. I accept my mistake and express regret. I'll wear mask. I also appeal to everyone to wear mask and observe social distancing," the Madhya Pradesh Minister wrote in a tweet in Hindi this morning.

On Wednesday, the 60-year-old BJP leader told reporters: "I don't wear a mask in any programmes. Isme kya hota hai?'' (so what)." He was replying to a question on why he was not wearing a mask at an event in Indore.

It's mandatory to wear masks in public places, according to the government's guidelines on coronavirus.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra says, "I don't wear it" when asked why is he not wearing a mask at an event in Indore. (23.09.2020) pic.twitter.com/vQRyNiG3ES — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020

Amid surge in coronavirus cases in India, the country with the second-highest number of cases in the world, PM Modi has been making repeated appeals to people to follow social distancing rules and wear masks. The country's tally crossed 57 lakh cases this morning; over 90,000 patients have died so far.

The Congress latched on to the Madhya Pradesh Home Minister's remark on Wednesday and launched an attack on social media.

"The state's Home Minister has given an open challenge to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Is there anyone who has the courage to take action against him (Mr Mishra). Are rules only for common people?" Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja tweeted in Hindi yesterday.

Madhya Pradesh has logged over 1.13 lakh cases so far and 2,077 deaths linked to Covid. Indore, one of the state's worst-affected districts, has logged over 20,000 cases.

Indore Municipal Corporation imposes a fine of Rs 200 on those not wearing a mask.