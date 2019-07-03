'Won't Intervene In Demolition': Court After BJP's Akash Vijayvargiya Assaults Official

Akash Vijayvargiya had attacked an official with a cricket bat in full public view. (File)

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed a petition seeking a stay on demolition of a house, which was in the news last week when BJP legislator Akash Vijayvargiya assaulted a civic official.

Akash Vijayvargiya had attacked the official with a cricket bat in full public view when a municipal team arrived to pull it down, citing its dilapidated condition as the reason. The occupants were opposed to the demolition.

The house is located in Ganji Compound in Indore.

However, the high court directed the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) to provide a temporary shelter elsewhere for the family living in the house within two days.

"The IMC's bid to dismantle the dilapidated house is in a larger interest so I will not intervene," Justice Rohit Arya was quoted as saying by the petitioner family's counsel Pushymitra Bhargava.

"Though the court did not pass stay order, it directed the IMC to provide a dwelling facility temporarily within two days. The family can live at the place for three months," he added.

