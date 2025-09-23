Madhya Pradesh High Court Allows 14-Year-Old Rape Survivor To Undergo Abortion

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has permitted a 14-year-old rape survivor to terminate her pregnancy, taking into account her health risks and the medical board's recommendation.

The girl, who was 28 weeks pregnant, had initially faced resistance from her parents, but they agreed to the procedure after court-directed counselling.

The case came before the High Court after the Satna District Court referred it through a letter, citing the urgency of the matter.

The high court examined the medical report, which warned that continuing the pregnancy could endanger the minor's health.

Following the court's intervention, the parents, who were earlier opposed, changed their stance after understanding the grave risks involved. The bench ordered that the abortion be carried out under the supervision of an expert team of doctors.

The court further directed that if the child is born alive during the procedure, the survivor will take care of the infant for 15 days, after which the family can either retain custody or hand the child over to the state government.

In such a case, the government will bear full responsibility for the child's upbringing, with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) authorised to facilitate adoption if necessary.

The court also ordered that the fetus's DNA sample be preserved for potential use in future criminal proceedings. Strict confidentiality has also been mandated, ensuring the identity of the survivor and her family remains protected.