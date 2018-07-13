Madhya Pradesh Government To Sponsor Treatment Of Satna Rape Victim

Shivraj Singh Chauhan said the treatment and and education of the rape victim will be taken care of.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Thursday announced that the state government will sponsor the treatment and education of the four-year-old Satna rape victim.

He said, "I met Satna rape victim who is currently admitted in AIIMS. I spoke to the doctors today and they said that she is recovering. We will take care of the expenditure on her health and education."

The four-year-old was raped in the Satna district of the state on July 1. The next day a case was registered on July 2 and the accused was arrested.

Taking cognizance of the increasing number of rapes in the state, the Madhya Pradesh Assembly unanimously passed a bill awarding death sentence to accused in cases of rape and gangrape of girls below 12 years.

Recently, a man, accused of raping a nine-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Rehli, was sentenced to death within 46 days of the incident after the Union Cabinet approved an ordinance allowing courts to pronounce the death penalty for those convicted of raping children below the age of 12.