Madhya Pradesh Government Officers Working As BJP Workers: Congress Leader

The Congress leader alleged that government officers are working as BJP workers in the state.

Former union minister Kantilal Bhuria on Sunday said that Congress is preparing a list of officers working as BJP workers and going to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) 'Shakhas'.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "A list of such officers and employees is being prepared at the district level and state level, which will be given to the state president Kamal Nath. Officials have become nothing but BJP workers, and indulge in all kinds of wrongdoings. They also talk about attending RSS 'Shakha'."

He further said that when Congress is back in power in the state, the government will take action against such officers.

"People are also agitated by government officials who are unwilling to act without the consult of BJP leaders. They are not doing the work of poor people. They say your work will be done if a BJP leader makes a phone call regarding your work. This type of mentality that is being created by the officers is not right. We are identifying those officers and making the list and when the Congress government will come then we will give them a reply," he said.

He further said that people are fed up with the BJP government due to the price hike of every edible and non-edible item and inflation.

Notably, the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections are slated to be held this year.

