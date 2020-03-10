'But For His Surname...': Prashant Kishor's Jibe At Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia has little to show as mass leader, Prashant Kishor said (File)

Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Tuesday took a sharp jibe at Jyotiraditya Scindia over his resignation from the Congress, attributing his political success to his family name. Mr Kishor said Mr Scindia has made "little" contribution as "mass leader, political organiser or administrator".

"Amazing that those who usually find fault with Gandhis leading Congress because of their surname are finding a Scindia leaving the Congress as big jolt for the party! Fact is but for his surname even Jyotiraditya Scindia has little to show as mass leader, political organiser or administrator," Mr Kishor tweeted.

Amazing that those who usually find fault with #Gandhis leading Congress because of their surname are finding a #scindia leaving #INC as big jolt for the party!



Fact is but for his surname even @JM_Scindia has little to show as mass leader, political organiser or administrator. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) March 10, 2020

Mr Scindia comes from the erstwhile Gwalior royal family. Several members of his extended family have been in politics. He himself had been a parliamentarian from Guna, from where he lost in the national election last year.

A day after his 17 loyal MLAs took a chartered flight to Bengaluru putting at risk the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, Mr Scindia on Tuesday resigned from the Congress.

"Having been a primary member of the Congress Party for the last 18 years, it is now time for me to move on. I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and as you well know, this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year," he wrote in his resignation letter, which he tweeted after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore with this party," he added.

20 Congress MLAs have resigned from the Madhya Pradesh assembly and are set to join the BJP.

Mr Scindia may get a Rajya Sabha seat from the BJP, sources say.