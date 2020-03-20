Madhya Pradesh Government Crisis Live Updates: Floor Test For Kamal Nath Government At 2 PM

The Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh - that plunged into crisis after exit of 22 MLAs followed by former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's crossover from the Congress to the BJP - will take a floor test at 2 pm today.
This comes after the Supreme Court gave a 5 pm deadline for the floor test, responding to a petition by the BJP. Ordering the session to be reconvened on Friday, the court said, "There will be only one agenda - whether the government enjoys strength. The state of uncertainty in Madhya Pradesh should be effectively resolved by a floor test".
Last night, making the collapse of the government in Madhya Pradesh all but certain, state assembly speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati accepted the resignations of the remaining 16 rebel Congress MLAs who have been in Bengaluru since March 9. Resignation of six rebel MLAs was accepted last week.
With this, the resignations of all 22 MLAs in former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's camp who resigned on March 10 now stand accepted - bringing down the total strength of the assembly to 206 where the ruling Congress with 92 members and seven allied MLAs is now at least five short of a simple majority of 104. The opposition BJP with 107 MLAs is three more than the simple majority.
Here are the live updates on Madhya Pradesh government crisis:
Bhopal: Congress legislative party meeting to be held today at the residence of #MadhyaPradesh CM Kamal Nath at 11 AM. #FloorTest will be held at the state assembly today, as per Supreme Court's order. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/kRtptjzWSO- ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020
Digvijaya Singh, Congress when asked if #MadhyaPradesh CM Kamal Nath is resigning: Chief Minister is holding a press conference, wait for it. pic.twitter.com/Wq64ProFrM- ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020