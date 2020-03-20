Madhya Pradesh Government Crisis Live Updates: Floor Test For Kamal Nath Government At 2 PM

Kamal Nath has made repeated pleas to bring back rebel MLAs from Bengaluru. (File)

The Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh - that plunged into crisis after exit of 22 MLAs followed by former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's crossover from the Congress to the BJP - will take a floor test at 2 pm today.

This comes after the Supreme Court gave a 5 pm deadline for the floor test, responding to a petition by the BJP. Ordering the session to be reconvened on Friday, the court said, "There will be only one agenda - whether the government enjoys strength. The state of uncertainty in Madhya Pradesh should be effectively resolved by a floor test".

Last night, making the collapse of the government in Madhya Pradesh all but certain, state assembly speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati accepted the resignations of the remaining 16 rebel Congress MLAs who have been in Bengaluru since March 9. Resignation of six rebel MLAs was accepted last week.

With this, the resignations of all 22 MLAs in former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's camp who resigned on March 10 now stand accepted - bringing down the total strength of the assembly to 206 where the ruling Congress with 92 members and seven allied MLAs is now at least five short of a simple majority of 104. The opposition BJP with 107 MLAs is three more than the simple majority.

Here are the live updates on Madhya Pradesh government crisis:

Mar 20, 2020 10:30 (IST) Bhopal: Congress legislative party meeting to be held today at the residence of #MadhyaPradesh CM Kamal Nath at 11 AM. #FloorTest will be held at the state assembly today, as per Supreme Court's order. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/kRtptjzWSO - ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

Mar 20, 2020 10:30 (IST) Wait For Presses: Congress's Digvijay Singh On Reports Of Kamal Nath Resigning

Digvijaya Singh, Congress when asked if #MadhyaPradesh CM Kamal Nath is resigning: Chief Minister is holding a press conference, wait for it. pic.twitter.com/Wq64ProFrM - ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

Mar 20, 2020 10:05 (IST) The resignation of MLAs loyal to former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit last week and joined the BJP, has endangered the Congress government of Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress insists that the MLAs are being held captive in Bengaluru in BJP-ruled Karnataka, even though many of them have been regularly posting videos saying they came of their own volition.



Mar 20, 2020 10:05 (IST) Supreme Court had on Thursday ordered a floor test in the state Assembly to be held today. A bench of the top court, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said the floor test would be held by show of hands in accordance with the law and it should be completed by 5 pm on Friday.



Mar 20, 2020 10:05 (IST) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said he was in "secret talks" with rebel Congress MLAs who threaten his government's survival and was confident of retaining his majority. "If they were brainwashed, they would not have called me," Kamal Nath told NDTV, ruling out the possibility of his predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning to power with the support of the rebels.