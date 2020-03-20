Hot Spot Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath Resigns - 10 Points

The BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a three-time Chief Minister, is likely to return to power.

"The people have seen the steps we had taken. In fact people saw that we began our work while BJP began its ploys from the very first day. We came out and implemented new initiatives every 15 days at the start in 2018. Today the BJP has murdered democracy," said Kamal Nath, who became Chief Minister in December, 2018.

Outlining his government's work, Kamal Nath accused the BJP of luring away 16 Congress MLAs whose sudden flight to Bengaluru and resignation last week started the countdown to his exit.

"Only time will tell what really happened. Matters will be investigated. But people who are responsible for this must remember that tomorrow comes after today and day after comes after tomorrow. Remember, that day after will come for sure," he said.

The Supreme Court had yesterday ordered Kamal Nath to prove his majority in a vote in the assembly by a show of hands, video-graphed and telecast live.

The Congress's countdown began after 22 MLAs flew to Bengaluru by a special flight last week and resigned after Jyotiraditya Scindia quit his party of 18 years.

The Speaker had accepted the resignation of six and asked the remaining 16 to come in person before him and confirm their resignation.

The Congress claimed that the MLAs had been "kidnapped and held captive" by the BJP. Party leaders like Digvijaya Singh also claimed they had sent SOS that their phones had been snatched and they were not allowed to speak to anyone.

The rebels, however, countered the Congress assertion by routinely posting videos in which they said they were in Bengaluru of their own volition and that they wanted no further talks with the Congress. They also asked for protection to return to Bhopal, as demanded by the Speaker, saying their lives were in danger from Congress leaders.