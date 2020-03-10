Congress Will Complete Full Term In Madhya Pradesh, Says Ex-State Party Chief

Arun Yadav said Jyotiraditya Scindia followed the tradition of his family

Former Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Arun Yadav today said that the Kamal Nath government will complete its full term while serving the people of the state.

"The Kamal Nath government will complete its full five-year term while serving the people of Madhya Pradesh," Mr Yadav said.

Attacking former party colleague, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Mr Yadav said he had followed the tradition of his family.

Earlier in a day, he took to Twitter and said that he has no regrets about character adopted by Jyotiraditya Scindia.

"I am not surprised to see the character displayed by Jyotiraditya Scindia. The Scindia dynasty had helped the ideology that supported Britishers even during the freedom struggle," he tweeted in Hindi.

He said that Congress party is a family and one could discuss any issue at the meeting. "If I have a problem then I will discuss it within the party," he said.

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party today, stating that "it is time to move on." Soon after the resignation of Mr Scindia, 21 state legislators have also submitted their resignations.