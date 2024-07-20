In Madhya Pradesh, Panel Of IAS Officers To Tackle Stray Dog Menace

The Madhya Pradesh government has appointed seven senior IAS officers to manage the escalating stray dog menace across the state. The stray dog crisis has become a significant concern, not only on the streets and in residential areas but also within government premises.

The Madhya Pradesh General Administration Department has issued an order forming a committee of 15 members, including IAS officers up to the level of Additional Chief Secretary.

Over 21,000 dog bite cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh annually. In the past five years, stray dogs have killed five people including those who died from rabies.

In Bhopal alone, hospitals receive an average of 55 cases of dog bites daily.

On July 1, Kunal from Lalghati in Bhopal, was mauled by a dog, requiring eight stitches. Five days later, 16-year-old Ravi Sahu was attacked by stray dogs while visiting a shrine in Raisen with his family. On July 9, a man in Sethani Ghat, Hoshangabad was attacked by stray dogs, resulting in deep wounds on his leg.

While the government says the decision was driven by alarming data, the opposition claims it highlights governmental failures. "We have taken this decision after thoroughly examining our data. Our priority is to save lives, which is why we have formed this committee of officers," Animal husbandry minister Lakhan Patel said.

But the situation on ground is dire. While the Bhopal Municipal Corporation's shelter home is overcrowded with stray dogs, dozens of people queue up every day in hospitals to get rabies injections.

Hospital data reveals alarming figures. In 2022, over 8,124 dog bite incidents were recorded and in 2023, the number almost doubled to 16,387. In the first five months of 2024, as many as 7,728 cases of dog bites have been reported.

However, organisations working for animal welfare have welcomed the decision. "This government step is commendable. These senior officials will make good decisions and solve the problems," Swati Gaurav, President, People for Animals, said.