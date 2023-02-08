Madhya Pradesh Girl, 7, Raped, Killed By Relative; Body Found In Field: Cops

The girl's body was recovered from an agricultural field. (Representational)

A relative of a seven-year-old girl has been arrested on the charge of raping and killing her in the Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

On Monday, the child went out to watch a wedding procession but did not return home, prompting her family to approach the police, said the official.

The police were tipped that she had seen with a relative who lives next door. Initially, the relative tried to mislead the police but later admitted to raping and killing her, said the official.

The girl's body was then recovered from an agricultural field.

The accused has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), said Additional Superintendent of Police-rural Jairaj Kuber, adding that the body has been sent for an autopsy.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)