Madhya Pradesh Woman, Mother Swept Away Clicking Selfies At Flooded Canal

A damaged road after heavy rain in Mandsaur on Wednesday

A woman and her daughter died on Wednesday after falling into a flooded nullah while clicking selfies in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur.

The incident occurred at 7.30 am when RD Gupta, a professor of Physics at the government college in Mandsaur along with wife Bindu Gupta, 48, and daughter Ashriti, 22, had gone to see a flooded nullah near their house. The family was clicking selfies when a part of the culvert collapsed and the mother-daughter duo fell into the flooded nullah. Their bodies were later recovered.

"Local residents and cops swung into action, but despite efforts the mother-daughter duo couldn't be rescued alive. Both bodies were later recovered from the nullah," Mandsaur district superintendent of police Hitesh Chaudhary said.

A few hours later, a 50-year-old milkman Bapulal Dhakad was swept in another flooded nullah in Afzalful area of Mandsaur.

Thirty nine people have died as heavy rains continue to batter various parts of the state. In the last 24 hours, seven people have died.

Seven people have died in rain related incidents in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours

Mandsaur SP also informed that around 3000 people who were displaced by heavy rains in various parts of the district, particularly Haidarwas area, have been shifted to safer places on Wednesday.

Major rivers like Narmada, Kshipra, Betwa, Tapti, Tawa, Chambal and Parwati are overflowing in the state.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people affected by the rising water level of Narmada yesterday came out on National Highway-3 in Dhar district for around six hours demanding proper rehabilitation of the flood-hit people. On August 7, activists of Narmada Bachao Aandolan sat along with locals on an indefinite protest in Rajghat demanding complete rehabilitation of displaced villagers.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.