On Camera, Muslim Shopkeepers Threatened In Madhya Pradesh Over Crackers

Shop owners have been threatened with violence if they sell firecrackers with images of Hindu gods

Muslim shopkeepers in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district have been threatened with violence for selling firecrackers named after Hindu gods or goddesses. Shocking videos that have emerged online show gangs of young men - with saffron-coloured scarves wrapped around their necks - barging into shops and warning the owners of dire consequences if they continue selling such products.

In one such video two men can be heard warning a Muslim shopkeeper that "if even one Lakshmi bomb or Ganesh bomb is sold from this shop, we will be forced to do things you won't like".

The owner of the shop, visibly scared by the threats and intimidation, repeatedly promises to do as he is told and, as the thugs leave, folds his hands and begs: "Please don't be angry... please."

Before the men leave, one refers to the cartoon of the Prophet Mohammad by a French publication, which has triggered controversy worldwide.

"One cartoon is made and so much fuss happens. We are also not immune to this (disrespecting religious faith). During NRC protests Muslim shops were forced to shut down. This is the truth. If you are against the nation, then we are against you," he says.

The shopkeeper, perhaps wary of provoking violence, mumbles: "No, no, nothing like that".

Another video, re-tweeted by Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, shows a gang of around half-a-dozen men - again with saffron-robed scarves around their necks - arguing with an elderly Muslim shopkeeper.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tweeted, demanding action against those threatening the shopkeepers

The shopkeeper, whose explanations and entreaties are drowned out by the thugs, is warned that if he were to sell firecrackers bearing Hindu gods or goddesses his entire shop will be set on fire.

The besieged shopkeeper can heard explaining, as are others in similar videos, that they do not make these products or decide on the packaging, but their comments are overruled.

In his retweet Digvijaya Singh demanded that the district administration in Dewas take action against those who threatened innocent shopkeepers. Mr Singh also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pass an ordinance directing manufacturers not to use such images, if the government was concerned.

The Dewas District Collector said that he has seen the videos and that inquiries were underway. He promised that action would be taken against those who made such threats.

The sale and bursting of firecrackers have been banned temporarily in some states and national capital Delhi this year, as part of efforts to control air pollution and minimise its impact on the spread of the coronavirus.

Madhya Pradesh is among 18 states and union territories asked to respond on the issue of firecracker-caused pollution. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has said it is considering a wider order prohibiting the use of firecrackers to protect the health of the vulnerable groups.