Madhya Pradesh Farmer Allegedly Beaten Over Lockdown Violation Dies

The police claimed the man was admitted in the hospital with an ailment (Representational)

A 50-year-old Madhya Pradesh farmer, who was allegedly beaten by the Jabalpur police last week for violating the lockdown, died on Monday. Six personnel have been suspended over the incident; city police chief Amit Kumar was transferred later.

The alleged incident took place on April 16 when the farmer - Banshi Kushwaha- was returning home after working at his field. In a video made before his death, the farmer had alleged that he was stopped by the police and asked about a gambling den operating in the area.

"When I denied having knowledge about the gambling den, they (cops) started beating me heavily. They beat me with lathis after which I fell unconscious and had to be carried home by neighbours," he had said.

On Sunday, the farmer's condition worsened after which he was rushed to a hospital; he died on Monday while being treated.

The police claimed the man was admitted in the hospital with an ailment.

"Preliminary probe has revealed that the farmer was admitted in a hospital on April 19 for the treatment of an ailment. He did not lodge a complaint either with the local police or higher authorities," senior police officer Sanjiv Uike told NDTV.

"His postmortem report is awaited. If the autopsy report establishes that the injuries unleashed by the cops caused the death, then criminal case will be registered against them," he added.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath had shared the video, where the farmer was naming the police personnel who hit him.

"A 50-year-old farmer named Bansi Kushwaha was brutally beaten up by police of Shivraj government in Jabalpur when he was returning from his fields after feeding and giving water to a cow. The poor farmer died due to this brutal beating," he had said, and demanded action against those responsible.