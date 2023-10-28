Shivraj Chouhan Visits House Of Girl Scooty Scheme Beneficiary, Drinks Tea With Her

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said poor children should not be deprived of education (File)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday visited the house of a girl who benefitted from the Girl Scooty Scheme on her invitation and sipped tea at her house in Dhar district.

Mr Chouhan arrived here to address an election rally for upcoming state assembly polls in Sundrel village in the district. During this, a girl named Varsha who benefitted from the Scooty scheme arrived on the stage and told Mr Chouhan that she passed Class 12 with first division and was provided with a scooty.

After that, the girl also invited the chief minister to have a cup of tea at her home. Chouhan accepted the invitation and reached her house after the program was over.

The Chief Minister also drove Varsha's scooty, and clicked a picture with her daughter on the scooty on the occasion. Mr Chouhan had tea along with the family members and also got a Rakhi tied by Varsha's mother.

After drinking tea, Mr Chouhan said, "The tea is so delicious that I cannot describe it. Because it contains the love of my sister (varsha's mother) mixed in it. I am very happy, Varsha does not have a father but has a maternal uncle (referring to himself)."

Varsha's mother has taught her by doing labourer work. She got over 85 percent marks in the 12th board exams and got scooty. It is my resolve that students, who are born in poor families, should not be deprived of education. Children's dreams are not supposed to die. All children should be assured that their Mama is always with them, the chief minister added.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

