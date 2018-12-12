Now, Samajwadi Party Extends Support To Congress In Madhya Pradesh

Akhilesh Yadav tweeted about offering Samajwadi Party's support to Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) today announced its support to the Congress to form government in Madhya Pradesh. The announcement by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav came less than an hour after Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati made a similar offer to the Congress for government formation in Madhya Pradesh.

"The SP supports the Congress to form government in MP," Mr Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

The Congress, which was locked in a tantalising see-saw battle with the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, has emerged as the single-largest party with 114 seats after the vote count ended only today morning, according to the State Election Commission Office.

Congress is, however, two short of the simple majority mark, 116 seats, in the 230-member Assembly. The BJP was close behind with 109 seats.

The Bahujan Samaj Party won two seats and the Samajwadi Party one in Madhya Pradesh while independents bagged four seats.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.