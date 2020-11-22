1 Dog, 2 Humans: Labrador's DNA Test To Settle Ownership Dispute

The police on Friday took the dog in their custody and collected its blood samples on Saturday

A 3-year-old Labrador dog will undergo a DNA test in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad to put an end to an ownership dispute.

Shadab Khan and Kartik Shivhare both claim the dog is theirs.

Mr Khan alleges that his missing black Labrador, named Coco, was held captive at Mr Shivhare's home and also claimed they were trying to sell him off.

The Shivhare family claims it's their dog named Tiger.

Shadab Khan, a journalist by profession, registered a missing complaint of his dog Coco with the police in August.

Recently, he traced the dog to the house of Mr Shivhare, an ABVP leader. He went to his house to take the dog back, but the latter resisted claiming that he was the canine's human.

Mr Khan went to the police on November 18 with a complaint, pictures and some receipts. He also demanded a DNA test. The next day, Mr Shivhare reached the police station with a complaint claiming the ownership of the dog.

Mr Khan claimed that he bought the dog from Pachmarhi in 2017, while Mr Shivhare said he got it from an Itarsi-based breeder a few weeks back. The police on Friday took the dog in their custody and collected its blood samples on Saturday for a DNA test to verify its parentage, and through that, its genuine owner.

"DNA samples were collected on Saturday. Investigations are being conducted. We will hand over the dog to its genuine owner after DNA reports come in," police officer Hemant Sharma said.

Surprisingly the dog is responding to both names - Coco and Tiger, and is friendly with both claimants.