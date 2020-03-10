'His Personal Ambition': Adhir Chowdhury on Jyotiraditya Scindia's Exit

Adhir Chowdhury claimed that ideology had no meaning for Jyotiraditya Scindia (File)

Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury on Tuesday said ideology did not matter to Jyotiraditya Scindia, and claimed that "political convenience" and "personal ambition" played a major part in his decision to quit the party.

Mr Chowdhury alleged that some sort of "allurement and enticement" offered by the Bharatiya Janata Party had convinced Scindia for switching over from the Congress.

"It is sad news for the Congress party because Jyotiraditya Scindia had been nurtured by the party over the years,"Mr Chowdhury told news agency PTI.

"He had been entrusted with important jobs by the party. But now the situation had come to such a pass that he found it more convenient to switch over to the other party," Mr Chowdhury said.

In a massive setback for the Congress, Mr Scindia quit the party, pushing the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh into virtual collapse and signalling that he is likely to join hands with the BJP.

The Congress expelled the party general secretary and scion of the erstwhile Gwalior royal family on charges of anti-party activities.

Earlier the morning, Mr Scindia met BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, following which he called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in Delhi.

"Some sort of allurement, enticement offered by the BJP had convinced him for switching over," Mr Chowdhury said. "Now he has become the asset of the BJP party."

The leader of Congress in Lok Sabha claimed that ideology had no meaning for Mr Scindia because if it had mattered, he would not have left the Congress.

"It is simply political convenience and personal ambition, which have played a major part in his decision," My Chowdhury added.

