"765 Proposals": Jyotiraditya Scindia Says Rising North East Summit A Success

The Rising North East Investors' Summit was a huge success and Investments to the tune of more than Rs 4 lakh crore have come in, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said. The summit, he added, will accelerate the growth of the northeastern states, which have been a key area of focus for the NDA government since it came to power in 2014.

"We met top industrialists, invited them to invest... 765 proposals have come... We will bring the investments outlined for each state to the ground. Officials will sit with each Chief Minister. Monitoring will be done every two weeks. There will be an investment promotional agency," the Minister for Development of North Eastern Region said in an exclusive interview to NDTV.

"Advisory has been given to every state on logistics policy. There will also be a system so that every state can compare with each other. Our role is of support," he added.

The foundation of development was laid in the last ten years under the leadership of PM Modi, he said.

"Already, the Central government has made substantial investments to develop the infrastructure of the zone, he said. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invested about Rs 6.5 lakh crore... Once there were nine airports, today there are 17 airports," he added.

The Summit -- held in Delhi on May 23-24 - has set the stage for the northeast to become India's next economic powerhouse, the government has said. Delegations from over 80 countries had participated in the summit.

Mr Scindia's ministry has created eight high-level task forces across key sectors: agriculture, sports, investment promotion, tourism, economic corridors, infrastructure, textiles and handicrafts, and animal husbandry, allowing each state to chart its own roadmap.