BJP, Congress Switch To 'Resort Politics' After Jyotiraditya Scindia's Move: 10 Points

Shortly after Mr Scindia's exit, 21 Congress MLAs sent letters of resignation, sources within Madhya Pradesh Raj Bhavan said. Earlier, sources said 25 MLAs were ready to resign. Should these resignations be accepted, the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government will be reduced to a minority and likely be toppled.

Kamal Nath has said he is confident his government will complete the five-year term. "There is nothing to worry about. We will prove our majority," he said late on Tuesday night.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has denied that a big factor in longtime party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's move to join the rival BJP was his perceived diminished say in party matters. "No question he was not at all sidelined. In fact, please ask any Congress Leader from MP particularly from Gwalior Chambal Division and you would come to know nothing moved in this area without his consent in last 16 months. Sad. But I wish him well under Modi-Shah Tutelage," Digvijaya Singh tweeted this morning," Mr Singh tweeted this morning.

In Bengaluru, where the first group of 17 Congress MLAs were flown in a chartered plane on Monday, the party's troubleshooter in Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, claimed he was in touch with the rebel MLAs. "This may not even be a long drawn affair... they may return soon," Mr Shivakumar told NDTV.

Mr Scindia had reportedly been unhappy with Congress leadership for quite some time. Once close to the Gandhi family, he had been passed over for chief ministership in 2018 after he showed support of only 23 MLAs, despite making a sizeable contribution to the Congress' unexpected Assembly polls win. In August, he was one of a few opposition leaders who supported the centre over its Article 370 move.

In dramatic developments on Holi morning, Jyotiraditya Scindia met PM Modi and Amit Shah. Shortly after, he posted a letter of resignation on his Twitter account. In the letter, dated March 9 and addressed to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Mr Scindia said: "...this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year".

Minutes later the Congress hit back by expelling the 49-year-old former Guna MP from the party. In a terse statement from General Secretary KC Venugopal, the Congress said Mr Scindia was expelled "with immediate effect" for "anti-party activities". Supporters of Mr Scindia say the Gandhis did not make any attempts to reach out to him.

As the drama unfolded on Tuesday, senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ripped into Mr Scindia, saying he had betrayed the "trust of the people and the ideology" and was a leader with "self-indulgent political ambitions". However, Mr Scindia was backed by his aunt and Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Yashodhara Raje, who welcomed his "ghar waapsi (homecoming)".

Digvijaya Singh, who led a "rescue" operation last week after 10 MLAs were allegedly held hostage by the BJP at a resort near Delhi, hit out at a "conspiracy" to unseat the government. Mr Singh, who had alleged MLAs had been offered Rs 35 crore, also accused BJP leader and former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of lying.