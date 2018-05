A man was today arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh (Representational)

A 22-year-old man was today arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, around 250 kilometres from the state capital Bhopal, police said."The incident happened in Patharia village on Friday. The accused, Bhajanlal aka Guttai, lured the 8-year-old girl to a farm nearby and raped her. He threatened to chop off her hands if she revealed the incident to anyone," said Patharia's Sub Divisional Police Officer, Lajjashankar Mishra. He said that the survivor's family found her crying in the farm."After she narrated her ordeal to her family, a complaint was filed and the accused was arrested today," he informed.