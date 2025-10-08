'Doctor Scapegoat To Quell Outrage': Medical Body On Cough Syrup Deaths

A doctor is being made the scapegoat for the cough syrup tragedy in Madhya Pradesh, and those approving such drugs must face action, an all-India organisation of doctors has said.

Dr Rohan Krishnan, Chief Patron of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), spoke to NDTV in an exclusive interview in the aftermath of 16 child deaths in Madhya Pradesh due to the consumption of adulterated cough syrup.

"This is very unfortunate, and we express our condolences to their families. Many drug companies should have been banned, and many drug combinations should not be available in the market. The Madhya Pradesh issue has shown that banned drug combinations are easily available in the market," he said.

Dr Krishnan said drugs require several approvals and licences before they can be sold in the market. "All the people who gave a green signal to this medicine should face strict action. The pay-for-certificate system in the healthcare sector is extremely unfortunate," he said.

Coldrif, the cough syrup at the centre of the tragedy, contained salts banned for use in children under the age of four. The cough syrup, prescribed to treat symptoms of cold and cough, contains chlorpheniramine maleate, paracetamol and phenylephrine.

A 2023 central government order noted that the fixed-dose combination of Chlorpheniramine Maleate IP 2mg and Phenylephrine HCL IP 5mg drop/ml "should not be used in children below four years of age."

The order issued by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation directed pharmaceutical firms to "mention warning" in this regard on the packaging of the drug. It has now emerged that the firms did not change the labels. Also, state governments did not launch any awareness campaign to prevent its use among children.

Dr Praveen Soni, a government doctor who also runs a private practice in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, has been arrested for negligence for allegedly prescribing Coldrif to many of the children who died in the cough syrup tragedy.

Asked why the doctor prescribed the cough syrup despite the government's advisory, "A doctor prescribes drugs available in the market. Even I was not aware of the 2023 notification. It is the duty of the central and state governments to spread awareness about such advisories. The warning labels were not on the packaging."

"It is a doctor's responsibility to have detailed knowledge about the medicines he prescribes. He has made a mistake. But to make him the scapegoat to show action to the public is not right," Dr Krishnan said.

"The doctor has not done something for which he should be jailed. By that logic, everyone from the medicine seller to the parents who gave the medicine to the children should be jailed. This is not sensible. The government must take responsibility. Officials want to make the doctor the scapegoat. Why didn't you spread awareness? Will every doctor keep reading every notification the government puts out?"

Dr Krishnan said the doctor is the soft target. "It is clear that the government doctor is being targeted to pacify public outrage."

In a statement, FAIMA has demanded that the central government constitute an investigation panel to conduct a "detailed and impartial inquiry" into the cough syrup tragedy.

"Ensure that the committee includes qualified medical experts, pharmacologists, and representatives from different states to maintain transparency, neutrality, and multidisciplinary oversight," it said.

"Ensure that registered doctors are not wrongfully blamed or harassed until the investigation is completed and the actual cause of the incident is scientifically established. The doctor who has been arrested should be released from custody immediately, and any disciplinary or legal action should be considered only after the investigation is completed thoroughly with representation from recognised medical bodies such as FAIMA and IMA. The inquiry must be conducted in a manner that upholds the dignity and accountability of medical professionals while ensuring justice for the victims," it added.